Majority of schools in SA not ready to reopen, says Natu

School management teams across the country, including principals and heads of department, were supposed to report for duty from Monday as directed by Minister Motshekga last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Teachers Union (Natu) said it believed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was very ambitious when announcing that the school management teams should report for duty from Monday.

Natu said that the majority of provincial Education Departments had not yet finalised precautionary measures to ensure that pupils and educational facilities were safe before teachers could resume their duties.

But Natu said that the majority of schools had not been subjected to professional deep cleaning and disinfection and should do so before pupils and teachers could resume classes.

The union encouraged all its members not to report for duty until their concerns were met.

Meanwhile, provinces, including Gauteng and Limpopo, issued circulars to staff requesting management teams not to report for duty on Monday.

