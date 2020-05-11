Majority of schools in SA not ready to reopen, says Natu
School management teams across the country, including principals and heads of department, were supposed to report for duty from Monday as directed by Minister Motshekga last month.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Teachers Union (Natu) said it believed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was very ambitious when announcing that the school management teams should report for duty from Monday.
Natu said that the majority of provincial Education Departments had not yet finalised precautionary measures to ensure that pupils and educational facilities were safe before teachers could resume their duties.
School management teams across the country, including principals and heads of department, were supposed to report for duty from Monday as directed by Motshekga last month.
But Natu said that the majority of schools had not been subjected to professional deep cleaning and disinfection and should do so before pupils and teachers could resume classes.
The union encouraged all its members not to report for duty until their concerns were met.
Meanwhile, provinces, including Gauteng and Limpopo, issued circulars to staff requesting management teams not to report for duty on Monday.
WATCH: 'School's won't re-open in May' - Angie Motshekga
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Patel: COVID-19 will affect DTI's strategic plans
-
Andile Mbuthu murder case postponed after suspects appear in court
-
Saccawu says no COVID-19 oversight mechanism in palce for retail workers
-
Mkhize: SA's COVID-19 infections climb to 10,652, WC with 52.8% of cases
-
2 more CT police stations closed due to COVID-19
-
Zulu appeals to NGOs to work with govt to distribute food donations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.