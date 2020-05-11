Madagascar virus potion scorned because it's from Africa: president
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has repeatedly warned that the Covid-Organics infusion, which Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has touted as a remedy against the deadly coronavirus, has not been clinically tested.
ANTANANARIVO - Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on Monday batted away criticism for promoting a homegrown "remedy" for COVID-19, charging that the West has a condescending attitude toward traditional African medicine.
"If it wasn't Madagascar, and if it was a European country that had actually discovered this remedy, would there be so much doubt? I don't think so," he told French media in an interview.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has repeatedly warned that the Covid-Organics infusion, which Rajoelina has touted as a remedy against the deadly coronavirus, has not been clinically tested.
The drink is derived from artemisia - a plant with proven anti-malarial properties - and other indigenous herbs.
"African scientists... should not be underestimated," he told France 24 and Radio France International (RFI).
"I think the problem is that (the drink) comes from Africa and they can't admit... that a country like Madagascar... has come up with this formula to save the world," said Rajoelina, who claims the infusion cures patients within 10 days.
Already Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Niger and Tanzania have taken delivery of consignments of the potion, which was launched last month.
"No country or organisation will keep us from going forward," Rajoelina said in response to the WHO's concerns.
He said proof of the tonic's efficacy was in "the healing of our sick".
Madagascar has officially reported 183 coronavirus infections and 105 recoveries, with no deaths.
"The patients who were cured were cured through the administration of Covid-Organics alone," the president said.
He referred to the remedy as "an improved traditional medicine", adding that Madagascar was not conducting clinical trials but "clinical observations" in accordance with WHO guidelines.
More in Africa
-
China sends doctors, equipment to help Zimbabwe fight virus
-
African bank chief cleared of ethics abuses
-
New coalition officially leaves Thabane as caretaker Lesotho PM
-
President says one person infected 533 with coronavirus at Ghana fish factory
-
Lesotho Parly speaker agrees to establish new coalition government
-
Over 70 SA citizens to be repatriated from Lesotho construction site
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.