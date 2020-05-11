Lesotho Parly speaker agrees to establish new coalition government
Deputy Prime Minister Monyane Moleleki’s Alliance of Democrats has also submitted its interest to be part of that coalition.
JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho National Assembly Speaker Sephiri Motanyane has accepted an agreement between Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s All Basotho Convention and opposition Democratic Congress to form a new coalition government.
Motanyane has now declared that government is in transition.
And he adjourned the house for the coalition to nominate a successor for Thabane.
Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro was the agreed candidate but he will be confirmed following a meeting of the parties when the House resumes.
It’s now likely Thabane will no longer be prime minister by the end of the day.
