KZN Education Dept says it’ll be ready for teaching, learning by 1 June
KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said while the provincial department had postponed the return of teachers to schools, they were working hard to ensure a smooth resumption of the academic year.
DURBAN - The Kwazulu-Natal Education Department on Monday said that it would be ready to commence with teaching and learning by 1 June.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced last month that pupils were set to return to classes in June in a phased approach starting with grade 7 and matric pupils.
KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that while the provincial department had postponed the return of teachers to schools, they were working hard to ensure a smooth resumption of the academic year.
Mshengu said that they were still deep-cleaning and fumigating schools in a bid to ensure that classes resumed safely.
“It is for this reason that we have decided to postpone their return so that we continue with the work of preparing our schools,” he said.
The MEC said that while they had reprioritised funds to purchase protective gear for pupils and educators, they needed an additional R1 billion to ensure safety for the rest of the academic year.
Meanwhile, the ANC Youth League said that with the country setting aside a R500 billion COVID-19 relief package, unemployed and retired teachers should be hired to reduce class sizes while ensuring that all learners and educators were kept safe.
WATCH: 'School's won't re-open in May' - Angie Motshekga
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
WC govt considering measures to prevent cluster COVID-19 outbreaks at stores
-
CCMA concerned by increase in retrenchments amid COVID-19 lockdown
-
If you qualify, you can now apply for COVID-19 unemployment grant
-
UIF to litigate against companies withholding COVID-19 funds from workers
-
Some of SA citizens who were stuck in Bali now back at home
-
Lamola admits some prisoners due for parole may re-offend
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.