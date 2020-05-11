KZN Education Dept says it’ll be ready for teaching, learning by 1 June

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said while the provincial department had postponed the return of teachers to schools, they were working hard to ensure a smooth resumption of the academic year.

DURBAN - The Kwazulu-Natal Education Department on Monday said that it would be ready to commence with teaching and learning by 1 June.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced last month that pupils were set to return to classes in June in a phased approach starting with grade 7 and matric pupils.

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that while the provincial department had postponed the return of teachers to schools, they were working hard to ensure a smooth resumption of the academic year.

Mshengu said that they were still deep-cleaning and fumigating schools in a bid to ensure that classes resumed safely.

“It is for this reason that we have decided to postpone their return so that we continue with the work of preparing our schools,” he said.

The MEC said that while they had reprioritised funds to purchase protective gear for pupils and educators, they needed an additional R1 billion to ensure safety for the rest of the academic year.

Meanwhile, the ANC Youth League said that with the country setting aside a R500 billion COVID-19 relief package, unemployed and retired teachers should be hired to reduce class sizes while ensuring that all learners and educators were kept safe.

WATCH: 'School's won't re-open in May' - Angie Motshekga

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.