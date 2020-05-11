JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘missing link’ of accountability in SA's COVID-19 crisis

opinion

Everyone, it seems, is tired. Tired of COVID-19, tired of restrictions imposed by the lockdown and also trepidatious of what life will look like in a post-pandemic world.

While ‘normal’ seems a far way off and the economic and health consequences of the coronavirus are still to be calculated, many weaknesses have been laid bare in South African public life and almost predictably the conduct of our elected representatives has been patchy, to say the least.

In many instances, President Ramaphosa is surrounded by many inept, lazy and corrupt Cabinet ministers given the weaknesses within the ANC with which we are all too familiar.

So, when Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, appears to praise herself on Twitter for providing water tanks to communities in this crisis, one wonders how tone deaf a minister can be? What has she been doing prior to this? Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, similarly knows only the language of kragdadigheid in dealing with citizens, while Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu seems to lack the empathy so necessary for her job. And then there was Communications Minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, and that lunch, and another month in which the most vulnerable in our society had difficulty accessing social grants. Where is Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development, who seems to have neither the concern nor empathy for the task at hand?

There will be plenty of time for post-pandemic reckoning and for dissecting mistakes. But we might be able to start asking some bigger questions about the shape of our democracy and the transparency and accountability which ought to be at its heart.

So, how can greater accountability be created in our constitutional democracy? Might a change in the electoral system be the ‘missing link’?

Many have argued that our proportional-representation-list system diminishes accountability. Yet, our local government system, which has greater built-in accountability, has also failed dismally in linking citizens to local councillors – this despite being a system with an element of proportionality and direct representation.

The South African electoral system is characterised by simplicity, inclusiveness and a strong sense of fairness. These characteristics have, arguably, helped to strengthen our democracy and ensure the legitimacy of democratic processes among South Africans.

However, since the 1999 general elections, a significant weakness has emerged within the electoral system. South Africa’s use of proportional representation based on a closed-party-list system seems to generate a deficit in accountability, particularly in the context of one-party dominance.

This weakness was notable during the arms deal debacle of 2000, when it was clear that party loyalty trumped the need for accountability. Those members of Parliament (MPs) who stood their ground, like Andrew Feinstein, found themselves ostracised by the ANC – many of whose senior members were deeply implicated in wrongdoing. Further examples of how party loyalty trumps public interest and accountability occurred when the infamous Protection of State Information Bill (commonly known as the Secrecy Bill) was voted into law, despite widespread public opposition and the concerns of some ANC MPs.

Initially, the South African electoral system, as crafted in the interim Constitution of 1994, was welcomed. Near-perfect proportional representation ensured that the national and provincial legislatures were directly and widely representative, affording a strong sense of inclusiveness. The system followed recommendations from comparative institutions on the best design for ‘divided societies’. The results of the first election were widely accepted, and therefore had a moderating effect at a potentially volatile time.

In its Founding Provisions, the South African Constitution identifies “universal adult suffrage, a national common voter’s roll, regular elections and a multi-party system of democratic government, to ensure accountability, responsiveness and openness” as essential components of any new electoral system.

In 2002, the Cabinet appointed an Electoral Task Team (ETT) to formulate the new electoral laws for the 2004 elections and beyond. The task team was chaired by Dr Frederik van Zyl Slabbert and consisted of members of government and civil society. It considered whether an electoral system could guarantee accountability. In a first-past-the-post system, representatives are individually scrutinised, but the party as a whole gets less critical treatment.

The ETT proposed a system that did not change the electoral system in a manner that would disrupt the administration of the elections, and that could be modified in future to continuously increase accountability. This system was supported by a majority of the task team, although there was a minority dissent.

The majority proposal was a ‘mixed system’ in which 300 of the seats allocated in the National Assembly would be allocated via 69 multi-member constituencies, and the remaining 100 would be assigned according to national closed lists, in order to regain the element of proportionality.

There were, of course, constraints blocking the immediate implementation of these recommendations, such as the lack of time and funding available ahead of the 2004 elections. The proposed model was therefore a compromise to ensure accountability.

The report was tabled in March 2003, and Parliament voted to revisit the recommendations after the elections. Nevertheless, Cabinet adopted the ETT’s minority position, which was to not introduce any changes to the electoral system. The argument forwarded by Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Minister of Home Affairs at the time, was that there was too little time before the 2004 elections to implement the changes. This did not mean such reform couldn’t happen in the future, but the political possibilities for such changes are bleak. The recommendations have never since been reconsidered or adopted by Parliament.

Arguably, South Africa’s electoral system requires reform, and the report by the ETT needs to be seriously reconsidered. The current electoral system might espouse democratic values of fairness and inclusivity, while maintaining its simplicity, but it remains weak on the key democratic value of accountability.

The lack of accountability in the electoral system has weakened key institutions and has enabled the emergence of a one-party dominant system and, more importantly, the dominance of party executives. As seen in the infamous arms deal, party interests in the current system, more often than not, trump the public interest.

If South Africa is to strengthen its democratic fabric and ensure more responsive governance in the future, then perhaps we would benefit from thinking a bit more deeply about electoral reform.

Judith February is based at the Institute for Security Studies and is also a Visiting Fellow at the Wits School of Governance. She is the author of 'Turning and turning: exploring the complexities of South Africa’s democracy' which is available. Follow her on Twitter: @judith_february