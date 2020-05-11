Irresponsible & concerning – Political parties slam DA's call to end lockdown

During an address on Friday, the DA's Steenhuisen said the country’s strategy for dealing with COVID-19 was flawed.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties have described the call by Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen to have President Cyril Ramaphosa end the national lockdown as irresponsible.

He called on Ramaphosa to reopen the economy or risk devastating consequences.

Steenhuisen believed that the lockdown must end immediately, warning the effects of not reopening the economy would be catastrophic.

His comments have been slammed by some political parties.

The Congress of the People’s Dennis Bloem said it was quite clear that the DA was putting the economy above the lives of millions of citizens.

“We are surprised by the calls by the DA. All political parties were united in the fight against this dangerous virus.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters’s Omphile Maotwe said they were shocked by Steenhuisen’s call.

“This is really concerning and we call upon the government to strengthen the country during the lockdown.”

