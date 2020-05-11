EC officials ramp up screening, roll out field hospitals to curb COVID-19 spread

The province has had more than 22 COVID-19 deaths and over 1,200 cases.

CAPE TOWN - Over 28,000 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been carried out in the Eastern Cape.

Officials were bolstering efforts to curb the outbreak that included ramping up screening and testing, as well as the construction of field hospitals.

Eastern Cape health workers have screened more than 980,000 residents for the coronavirus.

Data reveals 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropol, 236 in Buffalo City, and 171 in the Chris Hani District. Recoveries stood at 519.

Health officials were increasing hospital bed capacity and in the private and public sectors, more than 2,600 beds were being prepared.

Volkswagen South Africa was also repurposing an unused production plant to serve as a field hospital with bed space for around 4,000 people, while an isolation facility was constructed at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Officials said over the past four days, 128 infected people had arrived from the Western Cape.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 11 May 2020 AM

