DA heads to court to have dissolution of Tshwane council overturned

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Monday file papers in the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to have a judgment overturning the dissolution of the Tshwane Council be effective immediately.

This after the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) launched applications to appeal the ruling.

The DA’s Gauteng Chairperson Mike Moriarty said the party would oppose the appeals launched by the ANC and the EFF.

“We will file papers to oppose the direct access to the CC by both the ANC and the EFF.”

He said these appeals made it difficult to move forward and restart council.

“We will ask the court to use rule 18 subsection 3 to order that the judgment to overturn the dissolution of Tshwane Council be effective immediately and thus not be held up by appeals."

Moriarty said the courts should not entertain the ANC’s strategy of ungovernability where it had lost control nor the EFF’s politics of chaos.