CT could lose 90,000 tourism sector jobs - report

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town could lose 90,000 jobs in the tourism sector over six months.

That's according to a Cape Town Tourism report into the impact of COVID-19.

It involved a survey of various business linked to the industry, including accommodation providers, tour operators, attractions and restaurants.

Only 4% of the businesses surveyed have the resources to survive for more than a year.

More than half do not have a recovery plan in place and many feel they will not survive an extended lockdown period.

Cape Town Tourism has also highlighted the impact on employees, with 36% of respondents saying they are only able to provide partial pay to staff.

Thirty-one percent have staff on unpaid leave and a further 18% have had to retrench employees.

Cape Town Tourism's Enver Duminy said that many tourism businesses were coming to a standstill and were fighting for survival due to extensive travel bans.

With tourism being relegated to level 1 lockdown, it means tourism businesses will remain under pressure for a long time.

Duminy has implored government to consider working with tourism in applying enhanced safety protocols, in the hope that local tourism can be moved to at least level 3 and domestic tourism to level 2.

