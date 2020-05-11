China sends doctors, equipment to help Zimbabwe fight virus
Zimbabwe has recorded 36 cases of the coronavirus, including four deaths and local doctors have warned that Zimbabwe's health services are inadequate to deal with a coronavirus pandemic.
HARARE - China on Monday deployed a team of doctors and donated a consignment of medical equipment to Zimbabwe to help the southern African nation's fight against coronavirus.
"The Chinese medical experts will make a contribution to the battle ... against the coronavirus," Chinese ambassador Guo Shaochun said at Robert Mugabe International Airport after the plane bearing 17 doctors and equipment arrived.
"This is a very good reflection of the long-standing friendship between China and Zimbabwe," Guo added.
The value of the donation which included personal protective equipment for frontline medical staff was not divulged.
Social Welfare Minister July Moyo told the Chinese diplomat that "you have demonstrated that we are all-weather friends".
"You are bringing professional medical staff who were on the frontline fighting COVID-19 in your own country," he said adding the help "can only bolster our determination to fight this pandemic".
Zimbabwe has recorded 36 cases of the coronavirus including four deaths.
Local doctors have warned that Zimbabwe's health services are inadequate to deal with a coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, was first detected in China in December last year.
More in Africa
-
African bank chief cleared of ethics abuses
-
Madagascar virus potion scorned because it's from Africa: president
-
New coalition officially leaves Thabane as caretaker Lesotho PM
-
President says one person infected 533 with coronavirus at Ghana fish factory
-
Lesotho Parly speaker agrees to establish new coalition government
-
Over 70 SA citizens to be repatriated from Lesotho construction site
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.