CCMA concerned by increase in retrenchments amid COVID-19 lockdown
The CCMA has received 17 retrenchment referrals affecting over 3,000 employees.
JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has expressed concern over increasing numbers of large scale and individual retrenchments amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The CCMA has received 17 retrenchment referrals affecting over 3,000 employees.
The statutory body is responsible for intervening in workplace disputes, including the facilitation of Section 189 retrenchments.
CCMA director Cameron Morajane on Monday said the most worrying feature in the applications received during the level 5 lockdown was that the challenge was affecting mainly small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).
“But the fact the CCMA offices when on level 5 lockdown, but we are aware because we’ve received all these requests for people to refer because they didn’t want to use the online approach, they wanted to come into our offices. We’ve noted the numbers, which are not reflected in our case management, but I can say for certain that the moment we open our offices, as we will be doing, we will be receiving huge numbers of these types of disputes,” Morajane said.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Business
-
UIF to litigate against companies withholding COVID-19 funds from workers
-
Zambia seeks IMF funding to help soften impact of coronavirus
-
AngloGold Ashanti boosts cash flow despite production loss
-
Informal traders turn to govt's relief fund with hopes of saving businesses
-
Why City Power cut lights in parts of south of Joburg
-
Pandemic a major blow for Airbnb
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.