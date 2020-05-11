Andile Mbuthu murder case postponed after suspects appear in court
Andile Mbuthu was assaulted late last month after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a local tavern.
DURBAN - The case against six men charged with the kidnapping and murder of a 16-year-old matric pupil from oThongathi, north of Durban, has been postponed to next Tuesday for a formal bail hearing.
The accused, aged between 22 and 28, made a brief appearance in the Verulam magistrates court on Tuesday afternoon.
JUST IN: Magistrate Rajesh Parshotam has adjourned the matter to next week Tuesday (19 May 2020) for a formal bail application. #JusticeForBobo @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/24nqFJ6cQC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2020
Seven people were initially charged with the kidnapping and murder of Mbuthu from the Hambanathi township in oThongathi.
But it emerged in court today that the charges against the seventh suspect, a minor, had been withdrawn.
Mbuthu was last seen alive in a video that was widely shared on social media last week.
In the video, Mbuthu appears heavily wounded and lying in a pool of blood while a man instructs him to clean a room.
Angry community members gathered outside court earlier today and called for justice.
On Saturday, they allegedly torched the tavern where the incident took place.
#JusticeForBobo Angry community members from Othongathi where Andile Mbuthu was allegedly kidnapped and later murdered have staged a protest outside the Verulam Magistrate’s. 7 suspects in connection to the matter are expected to appear this morning. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/C1rg1cfwHC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2020
