Over 70 SA citizens to be repatriated from Lesotho construction site
Project officials say they were surprised when 83 South Africans arrived ahead of its preparedness for COVID-19 screening and testing of foreign nationals.
JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho’s COVID-19 command centre is repatriating more than 71 South Africans from the construction site of the Polihali Dam in Mokhotlong.
Polihali Dam is phase two of the multi-billion-rand Lesotho Highlands Water Project, a partnership with South Africa.
Construction of advance infrastructure, including roads was put on hold when Lesotho went into lockdown, but local workers started making their way back when it was partially lifted last week.
However, project officials told the country’s COVID-19 command centre they were taken by surprise when they found that 83 South Africans employed by Rumdel Construction were already on site
They were even more surprised that 71 of them don’t have work permits and that they went in through Fouriesburg, a border not designated to receive foreign nationals to screen them for COVID-19
Lesotho Highlands Development Authority said it didn’t have space for all of them to be quarantined or self-isolate, so plans are now under way to repatriate them but up until Sunday night, they were still in Butha-Buthe waiting to cross back to South Africa.
