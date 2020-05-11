7 suspects to appear in court in murder case of Durban matriculant

Andile Mbuthu was kidnapped and assaulted earlier this month after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a local tavern.

DURBAN - Seven suspects are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a matric pupil from northern Durban.

Andile Mbuthu was kidnapped and assaulted late last month after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a local tavern.

Among the seven people who were arrested last week is the owner of the tavern where the incident took place.

Mbuthu’s murder has angered many South Africans, who witnessed his last moments in a video that was widely shared on social media.

In the video, a wounded Mbuthu is seen sitting in a pool of blood, while a man instructs him to clean a room.

At the weekend, angry community members set alight the tavern at Hambanathi township in Othongathi where the incident took place.

A body believed to be that of Mbuthu was discovered on Friday.

A forensic analysis of the body is under way.