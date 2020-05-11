2 more CT police stations closed due to COVID-19

Western Cape police have confirmed that the Somerset West and Table View police stations have been shut after officers tested positive for COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - Two more police stations in Cape Town have been closed due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Western Cape police have confirmed that the Somerset West and Table View police stations have been shut after officers tested positive for COVID-19.

Table View is currently operating from a mobile structure in the parking lot on the premises.

Somerset West is running from a building next to the station.

The SAPS said that those who were in contact with the infected officers were being tested and quarantined.

A decontamination process is also underway and will take 48 hours.

Over the weekend, Muizenberg Police Station was closed and it's scheduled to reopen on Monday.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 11 May 2020 AM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.