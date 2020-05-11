2 more CT police stations closed due to COVID-19
Western Cape police have confirmed that the Somerset West and Table View police stations have been shut after officers tested positive for COVID-19.
CAPE TOWN - Two more police stations in Cape Town have been closed due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Western Cape police have confirmed that the Somerset West and Table View police stations have been shut after officers tested positive for COVID-19.
Table View is currently operating from a mobile structure in the parking lot on the premises.
Somerset West is running from a building next to the station.
The SAPS said that those who were in contact with the infected officers were being tested and quarantined.
A decontamination process is also underway and will take 48 hours.
Over the weekend, Muizenberg Police Station was closed and it's scheduled to reopen on Monday.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 11 May 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Zulu appeals to NGOs to work with govt to distribute food donations
-
EC officials ramp up screening, roll out field hospitals to curb COVID-19 spread
-
UIF seeing more applications for COVID-19 temporary relief scheme
-
NSFAS facing lockdown challenges but has disbursed R12bn in student funding
-
KZN Education Dept says it’ll be ready for teaching, learning by 1 June
-
How to apply for the R350 coronavirus relief grant
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.