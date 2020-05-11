Over 1,000 social workers to be recruited to aid vulnerable families - Zulu
Government said the changes were aimed at assisting more vulnerable families in need during this period.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has announced a raft of amendments aimed at improving government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
This includes the recruitment of over 1,000 additional social workers across all nine provinces and the reinstatement of temporary disability grants until the end of October.
The minister was in Pretoria on Monday morning giving an update on the department's response to COVID-19 for level 4 of the lockdown.
Government said the changes were aimed at assisting more vulnerable families in need during this period.
Zulu said many unemployed social workers have made contact looking for work: “So, we are looking at what it is that we can do, working with other departments but also ensuring that maybe Treasury can step up and assist us because we do need to have as many social workers as possible.”
Zulu has also announced an allowance for children to move across provinces in order to be with their primary caregivers.
However, the minister said a permit must be obtained: “We appeal to all parents, caregivers who share joint custody to be reasonable, to act in good faith and to prioritise the health and safety of their children when they’re making decisions of moving children around. We have a zero tolerance for any parent or caregiver who recklessly exposes their child to any COVID-19 risk.”
She has also emphasised that the closure of early childhood development centres will remain in place for level 4 of the lockdown.
“We will continue to monitor the implementation of level 4 risk-adjusted approach to review this decision and implementation with relevant structures to ensure that whatever decision is made to reopen the sector, it is COVID-19 ready to protect children and staff working in these facilities.”
More in Local
-
DA heads to court to have dissolution of Tshwane council overturned
-
AngloGold Ashanti boosts cash flow despite production loss
-
WATCH LIVE: Minister Zulu on her department's role under level 4 lockdown
-
Restaurant Association of SA: Deliveries not enough to sustain industry
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Your conduct will define another people's lives
-
Winde says WC govt has plans to curb spread of COVID-19 in hotspots
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.