Why City Power cut lights in parts of south of Joburg

The power utility implemented load shedding in areas around Lawley and Ennerdale following an increase in the number of outages.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says it was forced to cut the lights in some areas in the south of Johannesburg to maintain its infrastructure and avoid a total shutdown of its Hopefield substation.

City Power's Isaac Mangena says the rotational power cuts are caused by a recent surge in demand and illegal connections which have overloaded its network.

“We were forced to switch off the distributor for one part of Lawley where we saw an increase of demand that was threatening supply to the whole area. If we didn’t switch them off it would have affected the whole area.”

Mangena warns that the utility's grid is under server threat.

“We’ll continue to monitor the demand throughout the weekend and into next week and if there is a need we’ll continue with the load retention.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)