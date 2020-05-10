Search continues for missing Nyanga teen (13) Lusanda Notununu
Notununu was last seen on Wednesday and police have not made any headway as yet in finding her.
CAPE TOWN - The search for a 13-year-old girl from Samora Machel in Nyanga on Sunday entered its fourth day.
Lusanda Notununu was last seen on Wednesday and police have not made any headway as yet in finding her.
Officers are urging the public to come forward if they have any information about the teenager’s whereabouts.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “She was last seen by her father in Browns Farm. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a white top and a black skirt.
#MissingMinorsPinkLadies Missing: Samora Machel WC Nyanga FCS unit Lusanda Notununu 13 yrs 6 May 2020. Circumstances:...Posted by Missing Minors The Pink Ladies Organization - Ngo 2007 on Saturday, 9 May 2020
