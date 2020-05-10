Search continues for missing Nyanga teen (13) Lusanda Notununu

Notununu was last seen on Wednesday and police have not made any headway as yet in finding her.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a 13-year-old girl from Samora Machel in Nyanga on Sunday entered its fourth day.

Lusanda Notununu was last seen on Wednesday and police have not made any headway as yet in finding her.

Officers are urging the public to come forward if they have any information about the teenager’s whereabouts.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “She was last seen by her father in Browns Farm. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a white top and a black skirt.