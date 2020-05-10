Saccawu calls for protection of retail workers from contracting COVID-19

Food and general retailers were identified as breeding grounds for the coronavirus pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) on Sunday called for the protection of retail workers as its members complained of working conditions under the national lockdown.

Saccawu spokesperson Lucas Ramatlhodi said while they were inundated with complaints from workers, the current regulations made it difficult to act on the concerns their members raised.

“The fact that we are unable to go to the source makes it difficult for us to verify the allegations. We are finding it extremely difficult as we are unable to move the way we should,” Ramatlhodi said.

Ramatlhodi said employers needed to do more to protect workers.

“Employers must invest more in the health and safety of their workers as opposed to doing all the basic necessities to protect workers,” he said.

