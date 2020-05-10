Patrons must be allowed to collect their orders from restaurants – Rasa

Under lockdown level 4 regulations, restaurant kitchens can operate but cannot serve sit-down or take-away meals.

CAPE TOWN - The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) has sent an application to government asking it to allow curb-side deliveries.

That means they have to rely on delivery services to reach their patrons.

Rasa chief executive Wendy Alberts on Sunday said deliveries were not enough and people should be allowed to collect meals at restaurants.

“It’s imperative that we are able to have collections as well as deliveries. The margins are simply not enough to sustain the restaurants’ financial model and we continue to go on because the relief is simply not there; not for the staff and the operational costs,” Alberts said.

Alberts said collections could be completely contactless, curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Curb-side collections as a worldwide trend are working in the rest of the world perfectly, and there’s no reason for us not to be considered,” she said.

