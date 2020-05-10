Lotto results: Saturday, 9 May 2020

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 9 May 2020 are as follows:

Lotto: 26, 29, 40, 41, 45, 48. Bonus: 39.

LottoPlus 1: 23, 26, 27, 38, 42, 44. Bonus: 12.

LottoPlus 02: 8, 16, 19, 26, 41, 43. Bonus: 13.

For more, visit the Ithuba National Lottery website.