Katy Perry has cried 'doing simple tasks' during pregnancy

The 35-year-old singer has admitted that dealing with hormonal changes and mood swings during the coronavirus lockdown has been a challenge.

Katy - who is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child with Orlando Bloom - shared: "I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks.

"I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long. I'm used to going [out] all the time."

Katy also revealed how she's been using her "alone time" amid the pandemic.

During the SHEIN Together livestream event, Katy explained: "There is not really anywhere to go besides my car. So I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space."

Katy previously admitted she's found it tough having pregnancy cravings during the pandemic.

The chart-topping star joked her fiance hasn't been "rushing to the grocery store" for her.

She said: "I think it's one of those things where usually in the past you hear stories of a pregnant woman craving something and the husband or fiance goes and rushes to the grocery store at two in the morning.

"There's no rushing to the grocery store! It's like, 'Do you really want that watermelon, do you really need that orange, do you really need that pickle? Or do you want to risk your life for a pickle?'

"I'm not a fan of spicy foods, and all of a sudden all I want to eat is spice ... After getting pregnant, I literally pulled out this bedazzled Tabasco bottle [and said], 'You are my holy grail, I will bring you everywhere!' I've never been a fan of spice, but spice up your life!'"