Gauteng won’t release confirmed COVID-19 stats for areas, here’s why

Diesploot has a population of about 300,000 people and due to the high density of people living in the area, social distancing is hard to observe.

FILE: Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
FILE: Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has clarified why the province has taken a decision not to release confirmed COVID-19 stats for specific communities in the province.

The province has launched testing and screening sites across Gauteng targeting mostly township areas.

On Friday, Masuku and Premier David Makhura visited one of the sites in Diepsloot after a nurse tested positive for coronavirus. Diesploot has a population of about 300,000 people and due to the high density of people living in the area, social distancing is hard to observe.

Health officials have so far screened more than 12,000 people and tested just over 1,000 since April.

During an inspection in the area Masuku was asked why the numbers can’t be made public as per the area.

A nurse who tested positive for the virus was in isolation and recovering well. Her co-workers had since tested negative.

Meanwhile, Makhura said he was impressed with the conduct of many residents, saying they were now beginning to be aware of the dangers of COVID-19.

Timeline

