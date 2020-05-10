Gauteng won’t release confirmed COVID-19 stats for areas, here’s why
Diesploot has a population of about 300,000 people and due to the high density of people living in the area, social distancing is hard to observe.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has clarified why the province has taken a decision not to release confirmed COVID-19 stats for specific communities in the province.
The province has launched testing and screening sites across Gauteng targeting mostly township areas.
On Friday, Masuku and Premier David Makhura visited one of the sites in Diepsloot after a nurse tested positive for coronavirus. Diesploot has a population of about 300,000 people and due to the high density of people living in the area, social distancing is hard to observe.
Health officials have so far screened more than 12,000 people and tested just over 1,000 since April.
During an inspection in the area Masuku was asked why the numbers can’t be made public as per the area.
A nurse who tested positive for the virus was in isolation and recovering well. Her co-workers had since tested negative.
Meanwhile, Makhura said he was impressed with the conduct of many residents, saying they were now beginning to be aware of the dangers of COVID-19.
More in Local
-
Why City Power cut lights in parts of south of Joburg
-
COVID-19: Prisoner’s organisation urges Ramaphosa to release more inmates
-
ANC WC calls for parts of the province to be put back on level 5 restrictions
-
COVID-19: KZN’s St Augustine's and Kingsway hospitals to reopen tomorrow
-
Lesotho citizens stuck in SA resort to dangerous border crossings to get home
-
Presidency: COVID-19 council’s meeting minutes are classified
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.