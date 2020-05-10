eThekwini metro is KZN’s coronavirus epicentre with 840 infections, 35 deaths
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala made the announcement during a press conference in Durban on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Kwazulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has identified the eThekwini metro as the province’s coronavirus epicentre with 840 confirmed cases and 35 deaths.
Zikalala made the announcement during a press conference in Durban on Sunday. The province has recorded 1,307 infections and 43 COVID-19-related deaths.
“The median number of new patients reported in the province is 19 cases/daily with eThekwini and iLembe Districts contributing the highest number of cases daily. There are 54 new cases that were reported in the province just yesterday [Saturday] alone,” the premier said in a statement.
“As 9 May 2020, the province had a total of 135 hospitalised patients; 46 admitted in the private sector and 92 in the public sector. There were 13 patients that needed to be in an intensive care unit.
“The province has a total of 43 deaths recorded in 5 of the 11 Districts – eThekwini District has recorded the highest death rate of 80% followed by King Cetshwayo District at 8%, and UGu District at 5%,” he added.
Zikalala said a mass screening and testing campaign had helped to identify cases that would otherwise have been missed.
“The community screening and testing, which we introduced when the President declared the lockdown has assisted us to identify more cases which we would miss if we only continued with the contact tracing only. We are happy we started this initiative,” he said.
He also applauded the law enforcement agencies for arresting those who didn’t comply with lockdown regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19. The premier tallied the statistics since 4 May.
“Between 4-7 May 2020, a total of 26,170 law enforcement personnel were deployed to enforce the regulations. A total of 355 roadblocks were held during which 40,088 vehicles stopped and 84,507 people searched or interviewed.
“From 4-7 May 2020 of May 1,125 cases were opened and during this time 1,182 arrests were made. During this time 450 admission of guilt fines were issued. As enforcement continued a total of 2744 liquor and business inspections were conducted, during which 155 uncompliant sites were identified,” Zikalala said.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Search continues for missing Nyanga teen (13) Lusanda Notununu
-
Cosatu calls for coordinated response to curb further COVID-19 infections in WC
-
Gauteng won’t release confirmed COVID-19 stats for areas, here’s why
-
Why City Power cut lights in parts of south of Joburg
-
COVID-19: Prisoner’s organisation urges Ramaphosa to release more inmates
-
ANC WC calls for parts of the province to be put back on level 5 restrictions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.