eThekwini metro is KZN’s coronavirus epicentre with 840 infections, 35 deaths

JOHANNESBURG - Kwazulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has identified the eThekwini metro as the province’s coronavirus epicentre with 840 confirmed cases and 35 deaths.

Zikalala made the announcement during a press conference in Durban on Sunday. The province has recorded 1,307 infections and 43 COVID-19-related deaths.

“The median number of new patients reported in the province is 19 cases/daily with eThekwini and iLembe Districts contributing the highest number of cases daily. There are 54 new cases that were reported in the province just yesterday [Saturday] alone,” the premier said in a statement.

“As 9 May 2020, the province had a total of 135 hospitalised patients; 46 admitted in the private sector and 92 in the public sector. There were 13 patients that needed to be in an intensive care unit.

“The province has a total of 43 deaths recorded in 5 of the 11 Districts – eThekwini District has recorded the highest death rate of 80% followed by King Cetshwayo District at 8%, and UGu District at 5%,” he added.

Zikalala said a mass screening and testing campaign had helped to identify cases that would otherwise have been missed.

“The community screening and testing, which we introduced when the President declared the lockdown has assisted us to identify more cases which we would miss if we only continued with the contact tracing only. We are happy we started this initiative,” he said.

He also applauded the law enforcement agencies for arresting those who didn’t comply with lockdown regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19. The premier tallied the statistics since 4 May.

“Between 4-7 May 2020, a total of 26,170 law enforcement personnel were deployed to enforce the regulations. A total of 355 roadblocks were held during which 40,088 vehicles stopped and 84,507 people searched or interviewed.

“From 4-7 May 2020 of May 1,125 cases were opened and during this time 1,182 arrests were made. During this time 450 admission of guilt fines were issued. As enforcement continued a total of 2744 liquor and business inspections were conducted, during which 155 uncompliant sites were identified,” Zikalala said.

