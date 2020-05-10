COVID-19: KZN’s St Augustine's and Kingsway hospitals to reopen tomorrow

St Augustine's Hospital in Durban and Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti were forced to close after an alarming number of coronavirus cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Two KwaZulu-Natal hospitals that were in the spotlight in April after staff and patients tested positive for COVID-19 are expected to reopen on Monday.

St Augustine's Hospital in Durban and Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti were forced to close after an alarming number of coronavirus cases.

The private hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to allow new patients through its doors.

The KwaZulu-Natal health department placed the two private health facilities under investigation following the COVID-19 outbreaks.

At least 66 people, including 45 healthcare workers, tested positive at St Augustine's Hospital.

A week later, Kingsway Hospital was closed after it emerged that several frontline workers and patients had contracted the virus.

Netcare's regional director Craig Murphy said the hospitals had improved their capacity to contain the virus and had enhanced their disinfecting measures.

KZN has the third highest recorded number of infections nationally, with at least 1,300 cases so far.