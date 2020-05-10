COVID-19: KZN’s St Augustine's and Kingsway hospitals to reopen tomorrow
St Augustine's Hospital in Durban and Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti were forced to close after an alarming number of coronavirus cases.
JOHANNESBURG - Two KwaZulu-Natal hospitals that were in the spotlight in April after staff and patients tested positive for COVID-19 are expected to reopen on Monday.
St Augustine's Hospital in Durban and Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti were forced to close after an alarming number of coronavirus cases.
The private hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to allow new patients through its doors.
The KwaZulu-Natal health department placed the two private health facilities under investigation following the COVID-19 outbreaks.
At least 66 people, including 45 healthcare workers, tested positive at St Augustine's Hospital.
A week later, Kingsway Hospital was closed after it emerged that several frontline workers and patients had contracted the virus.
Netcare's regional director Craig Murphy said the hospitals had improved their capacity to contain the virus and had enhanced their disinfecting measures.
KZN has the third highest recorded number of infections nationally, with at least 1,300 cases so far.
More in Local
-
COVID-19: Prisoner’s organisation urges Ramaphosa to release more inmates
-
ANC WC calls for parts of the province to be put back on level 5 restrictions
-
Lesotho citizens stuck in SA resort to dangerous border crossings to get home
-
Presidency: COVID-19 council’s meeting minutes are classified
-
SAHRC welcomes release of low-risk inmates to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Parliament exercises oversight over COVID-19 command council, says Presidency
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.