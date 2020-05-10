Cosatu calls for coordinated response to curb further COVID-19 infections in WC

The federation said urgent and immediate action was required to control the spread of the pandemic in the province.

CAPE TOWN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape on Sunday said it was deeply concerned about the COVID-19 infection rate in the province.

South Africa's novel coronavirus infection rate is at 9,420, with the Western Cape accounting for more than half of these.

#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 09 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/3EXos3U3Sz — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 9, 2020

Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn said they were particularly concerned about the number of infections among workers in the retail sector, many of whom were Cosatu members.

“Cosatu is highly concerned and disturbed by the alarming rate of the increase in coronavirus infections in our province. It’s really a worrying factor and we think the government should do more,” De Bruyn said.

De Bruyn said they are calling for a coordinated response to curb the further spread of the virus in the Western Cape.

“We should have a dedicated team from national government to form part of the provincial team that’s dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic because if the directive comes from national government, they will then make sure that’s it’s implemented in this province,” he said.

