COVID-19 infections in SA increase to 10,015, 8 more deaths, 4,173 recoveries

The Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprised 84% of the total new cases recorded on Sunday.

Picture: 123rf.com
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in South Africa on Sunday increased to 10,015, with eight new deaths, the Health Department has announced.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said a total of 341,336 tests were conducted to date with 17,257 tests done relative to the last report on Saturday.

This was a record high for a 24-hour cycle of testing.

"Regrettably, we report 8 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Western Cape, 1 from Eastern Cape, and 4 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 194," Mkhize said.

"We are however encouraged by the number of recoveries which was 4,173 as of 9 May 2020," he added.

The minister said he was concerned that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprised 84% of the total new cases recorded on Sunday.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases per province:

  • Eastern Cape: 1,218

  • Free State: 135

  • Gauteng: 1,952

  • KwaZulu-Natal: 1,353

  • Limpopo: 54

  • Mpumalanga: 61

  • North West: 45

  • Northern Cape: 29

  • Western Cape: 5,168

TESTING DATA:

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

More in Local

