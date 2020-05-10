COVID-19 infections in SA increase to 10,015, 8 more deaths, 4,173 recoveries
The Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprised 84% of the total new cases recorded on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in South Africa on Sunday increased to 10,015, with eight new deaths, the Health Department has announced.
In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said a total of 341,336 tests were conducted to date with 17,257 tests done relative to the last report on Saturday.
This was a record high for a 24-hour cycle of testing.
"Regrettably, we report 8 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Western Cape, 1 from Eastern Cape, and 4 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 194," Mkhize said.
"We are however encouraged by the number of recoveries which was 4,173 as of 9 May 2020," he added.
The minister said he was concerned that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprised 84% of the total new cases recorded on Sunday.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases per province:
Eastern Cape: 1,218
Free State: 135
Gauteng: 1,952
KwaZulu-Natal: 1,353
Limpopo: 54
Mpumalanga: 61
North West: 45
Northern Cape: 29
Western Cape: 5,168
#Covid_19 Statistics in South Africa as at 10 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/Li9YYGQSwO— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 10, 2020
TESTING DATA:
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Timeline
