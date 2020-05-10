ANC WC calls for parts of the province to be put back on level 5 restrictions

The ANC in the provincial legislature said they were making this call as the infection rate continued to rapidly rise in the province more than anywhere else in the country.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has called on the provincial government to consider moving areas with high COVID-19 infections back to level 5 lockdown restrictions.

So far, 9,420 coronavirus cases have been recorded nationally and the Western Cape accounts for the majority of the with 4,809 infections.

The ANC's spokesperson in the Western Cape legislature Danville Smith said they were not calling for the entire province to be placed back under level 5 lockdown measures.

He said they want the provincial government to consider implementing these restrictions in the worst affected parts of the province, areas such as Witzenberg and the Cape Town metro.

“The City of Cape Town must be placed back under level 5 where movement is totally stopped and law enforcement officers are deployed to hotspot communities.”

Smith said this was needed to bring down the rate of infections in the most affected areas.

“Level 5 worked for us, although it has a negative impact on the economy, at least we managed to contain the spread of the virus and saved lives.”

He adds they're calling on the premier to consider this.