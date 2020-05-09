Unions at SAA look for way forward with airline
Government has vowed to create a new airline to compete in a world free of the pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG - Unions at SAA say they are now looking to chart a way forward with the airline after securing a victory at the Labour Court yesterday.
The court ruled the retrenchment notices issued to workers at the national carrier by business rescue practitioners are unlawful and must be withdrawn.
The court found the Section 189 notices are procedurally unfair because the practitioners failed to produce a business plan.
Judge Andre van Niekerk says it would be unfair for business rescue practitioners to begin retrenchments without exploring other avenues.
The order does say that nothing stops SAA employees from accepting a voluntary retrenchment package.
SAA is bankrupt and government has refused to grant any further bailouts to the beleaguered airline saying its resources are stretched due to covid19.
Government has vowed to create a new airline to compete in a world free of the pandemic.
More in Business
-
Economists warn people to brace for salary cuts across the board
-
Numsa, Sacca feel vindicated after court declares retrenchments at SAA unfair
-
Denel fails to pay pension contribution, taxes
-
Rand gains on improved risk demand, markets end stronger
-
Court orders halt to SAA retrenchment process
-
4 CT Woolies stores shut after staff members test positive for COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.