Tongaat tavern burnt down after matric pupil was allegedly beaten to death there

It’s understood angry community members set the tavern alight overnight after police found a body believed to be that of Andile Mbuthu in a river.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

KWAZULU-NATAL - A local tavern in Tongaat has been burnt down after police found the remains of a matric pupil believed to have been beaten to death at that property.

It’s understood angry community members set the tavern alight overnight after police found a body believed to be that of Andile Mbuthu in a river yesterday.

The 16 year old was assaulted earlier this month after he was accused of stealing alcohol from the popular venue.

This came just a day after six suspects linked to the matric pupil's disappearance were taken in for questioning.

The family of the teenager say they're disappointed in with the way police initially handled the case.

The family say the day before his disappearance they approached the local police station to report that he was being assaulted at a nearby tavern but officers told them to return the following day.

His aunt - Zodwa Jali says they have a lost an intelligent young man with a bright future.

“We’re sure his nme would be counted with those who would have passed matric this year.”

The police’s Jay Naicker says they have not yet done a forensic analysis of the body they discovered yesterday and no one has been charged yet.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

