Tongaat tavern burnt down after matric pupil was allegedly beaten to death there

-
John Seenhuisten: Lockdown to cost more lives than coronavirusPolitics
-
Tongaat tavern burnt down after matric pupil was allegedly beaten to death thereLocal
-
Lamola sends stern warning to COVID-19 paroleesLocal
-
Politicians urged to use Denis Goldberg's legacy as example of leadershipPolitics
-
Another record jump in COVID-19 fatalities, infections also on the riseLocal
-
One of world's oldest men marks 116th birthday in SALocal
-
John Seenhuisten: Lockdown to cost more lives than coronavirusPolitics
-
Tongaat tavern burnt down after matric pupil was allegedly beaten to death thereLocal
-
Lamola sends stern warning to COVID-19 paroleesLocal
-
Politicians urged to use Denis Goldberg's legacy as example of leadershipPolitics
-
Another record jump in COVID-19 fatalities, infections also on the riseLocal
-
One of world's oldest men marks 116th birthday in SALocal
-
Sisulu praises progress made to house Wilgespruit familiesLocal
-
Numsa, Sacca feel vindicated after court declares retrenchments at SAA unfairBusiness
-
Denel fails to pay pension contribution, taxesBusiness
-
One of world's oldest men marks 116th birthday in SALocal
-
World leaders evoke WWII spirit in battle against pandemicWorld
-
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber drop track for COVID charityLifestyle
-
Premier League does not yet have 'green light', minister warnsSport
-
Tanzania receives Madagascar's anti-virus potionAfrica
-
Denel fails to pay pension contribution, taxesBusiness
-
Lamola: Release of prisoners will be in the interest of justice to societyLocal
-
WC Education MEC says schools should open early if COVID-19 measures in placeLocal
-
Govt must only consider sale of alcohol, cigarettes at levels 2 & 1, says IFPPolitics
-
Politicians urged to use Denis Goldberg's legacy as example of leadershipPolitics
-
Govt must only consider sale of alcohol, cigarettes at levels 2 & 1, says IFPPolitics
-
Denis Goldberg remembered for his humanity, sacrifices at memorial servicePolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa pays tribute to Denis Goldberg at memorial servicePolitics
-
DA plans court action over govt use of BEE criteria for COVID-19 relief measuresPolitics
-
Lamola: COVID-19 parole announcement part of govt's restorative justice planPolitics
-
Maile: Gauteng govt heading to ConCourt on Tshwane council matterPolitics
-
CARTOON: SAA in ICULocal
-
Tshwane DA ready to challenge Maile on council dissolution movePolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Moms and Cats: A Love StoryOpinion
-
OPINION: Taking a stand for sportOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: The injustice of COVID-19 for women in the workplaceOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: Can alcohol ban help South Africans fight COVID-19 infection?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: African nations are making masks mandatory: key questions answeredOpinion
-
OPINION: Accelerating SA’s digital service delivery strategy is urgentOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: How SA can address digital inequalities in e-learningOpinion
-
BILL GATES: Here's what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccineOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Why SA needs to ensure income security beyond the pandemicOpinion
-
Numsa, Sacca feel vindicated after court declares retrenchments at SAA unfairBusiness
-
Denel fails to pay pension contribution, taxesBusiness
-
Rand gains on improved risk demand, markets end strongerBusiness
-
Court orders halt to SAA retrenchment processBusiness
-
4 CT Woolies stores shut after staff members test positive for COVID-19Business
-
Rand gains as easing U.S-China tension boost risk demandBusiness
-
SAA assures customers repatriation, cargo flights to continueBusiness
-
This won’t fly! Comair may face legal action over business rescue decisionBusiness
-
Will Gordhan, SAA business rescue practitioners save the airline?Business
Powerball results: Friday 8 May 2020
-
Taylor Swift to broadcast special Paris concertLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber drop track for COVID charityLifestyle
-
Michael Jordan's first Air Jordans up for auction at Sotheby'sLifestyle
-
Adele's new album 'will focus on her experiences as a mother'Lifestyle
-
Kevin Hart's $60 million sex tape lawsuit dismissedLifestyle
-
46% of those seeking help are financially stressed during lockdown: SadagLocal
-
Lady Gaga reveals album release dateLifestyle
-
Steve Carell? Real US Space Force chief wanted Bruce Willis to play himLifestyle
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Moms and Cats: A Love StoryOpinion
-
Five substitutions per team to be allowed on temporary basisSport
-
SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - MatthewsSport
-
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEOSport
-
Warriors all-rounder Solo Nqweni tests positive for coronavirusSport
-
Fiorentina say three players test positive for COVID-19Sport
-
Spurs sharpshooter Son completes three-week military trainingSport
-
Holyfield makes charity comeback at 57 - could Tyson be next?Sport
-
F1 considering new venues as first quarter revenues slumpSport
-
Root 'very optimistic' England will play home Tests despite virusSport
CARTOON: SAA in ICU
-
CARTOON: A Little Shock of HorrorsLocal
-
CARTOON: Now Is Not The EndPolitics
-
CARTOON: Jackson Vents Our FrustrationsLocal
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us CovidPolitics
-
CARTOON: Roast Chicken, Chardonnay and a dash of PerspectiveLocal
-
CARTOON: What Next?Local
-
CARTOON: Hot Cross BunnyLocal
-
CARTOON: 5G or not 5G? That is the questionLocal
-
CARTOON: All hail our MARVELous heroes!Local
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
Tongaat tavern burnt down after matric pupil was allegedly beaten to death there
It’s understood angry community members set the tavern alight overnight after police found a body believed to be that of Andile Mbuthu in a river.
KWAZULU-NATAL - A local tavern in Tongaat has been burnt down after police found the remains of a matric pupil believed to have been beaten to death at that property.
It’s understood angry community members set the tavern alight overnight after police found a body believed to be that of Andile Mbuthu in a river yesterday.
The 16 year old was assaulted earlier this month after he was accused of stealing alcohol from the popular venue.
This came just a day after six suspects linked to the matric pupil's disappearance were taken in for questioning.
The family of the teenager say they're disappointed in with the way police initially handled the case.
The family say the day before his disappearance they approached the local police station to report that he was being assaulted at a nearby tavern but officers told them to return the following day.
His aunt - Zodwa Jali says they have a lost an intelligent young man with a bright future.
“We’re sure his nme would be counted with those who would have passed matric this year.”
The police’s Jay Naicker says they have not yet done a forensic analysis of the body they discovered yesterday and no one has been charged yet.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Timeline
More in Local
-
Economists warn people to brace for salary cuts across the board27 minutes ago
-
John Seenhuisten: Lockdown to cost more lives than coronavirus58 minutes ago
-
Lamola sends stern warning to COVID-19 parolees3 hours ago
-
Politicians urged to use Denis Goldberg's legacy as example of leadership3 hours ago
-
Another record jump in COVID-19 fatalities, infections also on the rise3 hours ago
-
One of world's oldest men marks 116th birthday in SA13 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.