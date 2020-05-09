Sierra Leone's president accuses main opposition party of inciting violence
Last week, the United Nations called on the authorities and all political parties to work together to avoid distracting from the fight against the virus, which has so far infected 291 people and killed 17.
FREETOWN - Sierra Leone’s president Julius Maada Bio has accused the main opposition party of orchestrating a spate of violent incidents, deepening a political standoff that risks undermining the country’s efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak.
At least 18 people have died in three riots in separate parts of the country in recent weeks, including a disturbance at Freetown’s central prison on 29 April which started after an inmate tested positive for the virus.
In a televised address, Bio claimed members of the All People’s Congress (APC) party were behind the violence.
“These attacks are therefore premeditated, orchestrated, and executed with a clear objective – to make the state ungovernable,” he said in the unscheduled broadcast on Friday.
The APC has denied the accusations. “It is shocking, the claims the president is making,” party spokesman Sidi Yayah Tunis said.
Last week, the United Nations called on the authorities and all political parties to work together to avoid distracting from the fight against the virus, which has so far infected 291 people and killed 17.
Since then, two prominent opposition members have been detained without charge. Amnesty International and local rights groups have called for their immediate release.
Without referring to specific incidents, Bio said any recent arrests were not politically motivated, but linked to investigations into the violence. The authorities will take further steps to protect security and rule of law, he said, without giving further details.
As part of the country’s response to the health crisis, courts have been closed and those considered to be serious offenders can be held without bail, the chief justice ruled last month.
The APC and Bio’s Sierra Leone People’s Party are long-time foes. After beating an APC candidate to the presidency in 2018, Bio launched a crackdown on alleged graft that has resulted in several former APC ministers being imprisoned.
More in Africa
-
Tanzania receives Madagascar's anti-virus potion
-
Lesotho first lady Maesiah Thabane allegedly behind new political party
-
8 more parties join rival ABC faction to oust Lesotho's Thabane
-
Lesotho's Thabane narrowly survives bid to unseat him
-
Ramaphosa hosts virtual meeting with heads of neighbouring countries
-
Up to 190,000 could die in Africa if virus containment fails: WHO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.