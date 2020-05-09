SAHRC welcomes release of low-risk inmates to curb COVID-19 spread
President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the release of low-risk offenders to reduce overcrowding at correctional service facilities.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Saturday welcomed the government’s decision to grant parole to at least 19,000 inmates in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the release of low-risk offenders to reduce overcrowding at correctional service facilities.
The SAHRC said this was in line with its recent recommendations to the government to improve the conditions of prisoners and guarantee their safety during the global health crisis.
Commissioner Chris Nissen said correctional centres, police station cells, and other detention facilities were severely overcrowded with poor sanitation.
“The overcrowding has contributed towards the violation of the dignity of people... And we are very grateful that at least from this side it will enable the Department of Correctional Services to make sure that they maintain the social distancing and the dignity of people in inside the correctional centres,” he said.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Parliament exercises oversight over COVID-19 command council, says Presidency
-
2 killed, several injured in horror N2 crash
-
SA’s COVID-19 cases increase to 9,420, with 8 new deaths
-
King Goodwill Zwelithini urges people to stay at home during lockdown
-
Place WC areas with most COVID-19 cases under lockdown level 5, ANC says
-
Here’s how much you will pay if you violate COVID-19 lockdwn rules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.