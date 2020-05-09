SA’s COVID-19 cases increase to 9,420, with 8 new deaths

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is currently briefing the media from the Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in South Africa on Saturday increased to 9,420, with eight new deaths, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced.

Mkhize made the announcement during a media briefing in the Western Cape.

More to follow.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.