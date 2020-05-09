Powerball results: Friday 8 May 2020

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Powerball and Powerball Plus draw on Friday 8 May 2020 are as follows:

PowerBall: 12, 21, 30, 35, 45 PowerBall: 18

PowerBall Plus: 03, 16, 34, 37, 44 PowerBall: 09

For more details visit the National Lottery website.