Politicians urged to use Denis Goldberg's legacy as example of leadership

A man of extraordinary courage - this is how family, friends and political leaders described Goldberg during the virtual memorial service.

JOHANNESBURG - Politicians have been urged to use Denis Goldberg's legacy as an example of selflessness and moral leadership.

The late anti-apartheid activist and struggle stalwart was remembered at an online memorial service yesterday to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

The 87-year-old - who died of cancer last week - was one of the only two surviving Rivonia treason trialists.

A man of extraordinary courage - this is how family, friends and political leaders described Goldberg during the virtual memorial service.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the speakers who honoured the struggle icon.

“For years and generations to come the Denis Goldeberg story will continue to be told, to inspire those who hear it to act to make the South African dream come true.”

Goldberg's friend Karlind Govender says the freedom fighter was known for his optimism, humanity and innovation

“He was also an engineer who could build bridges but he built another bridge of another kind that people could cross for the rest of time.”

His dedication to the liberation struggle came at a personal cost after serving 22 years in prison.