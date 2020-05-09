Place WC areas with most COVID-19 cases under lockdown level 5, ANC says

King Goodwill Zwelithini urges people to stay at home during lockdown
Local
With 88 deaths and 4497 infections, the province remains the epicentre in the country.
CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape has called for areas with the most COVID-19 infections in the province to be placed back under level 5 lockdown restrictions.
The party says it's concerned about the rate at which cases are spreading in the province.
With 88 deaths and 4497 infections, the province remains the epicentre in the country.
The ANC’s Danville Smith says relevant authorities should apply for special status to put the province back to a hard lockdown.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.