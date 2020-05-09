View all in Latest
Place WC areas with most COVID-19 cases under lockdown level 5, ANC says

With 88 deaths and 4497 infections, the province remains the epicentre in the country.

Healthcare workers at a Western Cape facility test a coronavirus testing booth donated by the Arm in Arm in Africa organisation. Picture: Supplied
Healthcare workers at a Western Cape facility test a coronavirus testing booth donated by the Arm in Arm in Africa organisation. Picture: Supplied
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape has called for areas with the most COVID-19 infections in the province to be placed back under level 5 lockdown restrictions.

The party says it's concerned about the rate at which cases are spreading in the province.

With 88 deaths and 4497 infections, the province remains the epicentre in the country.

The ANC’s Danville Smith says relevant authorities should apply for special status to put the province back to a hard lockdown.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

