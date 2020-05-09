View all in Latest
Philippines' coronavirus deaths breach 700

The country recorded eight new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 704.

This undated handout picture courtesy of the British Health Protection Agency shows the coronavirus seen under an electron microscope. Picture: AFP.
This undated handout picture courtesy of the British Health Protection Agency shows the coronavirus seen under an electron microscope. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

MANILA - The Philippines’ health ministry reported on Saturday that coronavirus deaths have reached more than 700.

The country recorded eight new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 704, the health ministry said in a bulletin. Infections increased by 147 to 10,610 while 108 patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,842.

