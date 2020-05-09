Parliament exercises oversight over COVID-19 command council, says Presidency
Two attorneys have raised concerns about the role of the NCC consisting of some government ministers, questioning whether decisions taken by the council were legally binding.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency on Saturday said the coronavirus National Command Council (NCC) set up to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country was accountable to Parliament for the decisions it made.
This after two attorneys raised concerns about the role of the NCC consisting of some government ministers, questioning whether decisions taken by the council were legally binding.
Advocates Nazeer Cassim and Erin Richardson said they wanted clarity on the powers of the command council.
Presidency Spokesperson Khusela Diko said much like the Cabinet, the body accounted to Parliament for its resolutions responding to COVID-19.
“Our ministers are reporting to Parliament and the president himself has received questions from Parliament. So, for as long as Parliament continues to function it is able to exercise oversight over the executive,” Diko said.
