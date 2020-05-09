Lamola sends stern warning to COVID-19 parolees
The minister has assured South Africans that the release of the prisoners will be done in the interest of justice to society.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has warned that inmates due to be released as part of the COVID-19 parole dispensation will be closely monitored and re-arrested if they break the law.
President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday announced that almost 19,000 low risk offenders will be released to reduce overcrowding in correctional facilities.
Government says inmates are more vulnerable to COVID-19 because the virus spreads fast in closed spaces and some inmates have compromised immune systems.
The minister says he is aware of parolees who violate their conditions of release and cause pain to society by committing heinous crimes.
He says those due to be released must know this is a conditional parole.
“Should parolees show behaviour that’s in conflict with the law, we won’t hesitate to revoke their parole and incarcerate them.”
He has explained how the parole dispensation will be carried out.
“The current process entails bringing offender’s dates of consideration of parole placement and doesn’t alter the sentence that inmates receive. All parolees are expected to abide by the conditions given to them.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
