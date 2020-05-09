King Goodwill Zwelithini urges people to stay at home during lockdown
The king says South Africans should not take the number of COVID-19 infections lightly.
JOHANNESBURG - King Goodwill Zwelithini has urged South Africans to stay home, look after their health, and respect the regulations guiding the country's lockdown.
He delivered a message in KwaZulu-Natal this afternoon as part of his address to the nation about the pandemic.
The king says now it's the time for people to remain united to fight the virus.
KwaZulu-Natal has the third highest recorded number of infections nationally with 1253 cases with 42 deaths.
