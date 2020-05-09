John Seenhuisten: Lockdown to cost more lives than coronavirus

The DA interim leader is adamant the level four lockdown is doing more harm than good.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen says the lockdown is doing more harm to the economy than COVID-19.

The official opposition believes government has no justification to keep the country on lockdown.

Steenhuisen says President Cyril Ramaphosa must do the right thing and reopen economy.

“We’ve replaced it with an even bigger threat of our making. The real tragedy here is no longer the coronavirus but the lockdown itself.”

Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa must end it immediately.

“This lockdown is gong to cost many more lives than it can save.”

He says the lockdown is making things worse.

Steenhuisen says South Africans are tired of the lockdown.

