Here’s how much you will pay if you violate COVID-19 lockdwn rules

You can be charged with a hefty R5,000 fine or end up with a criminal record for various infringements under the Disaster Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African judiciary has published a series of new directives which outline how much citizens will have to pay in ‘admission of guilt’ fines if they violate the country’s coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown regulations.

The additional fines are based on provincial and magistrate districts which are in line with level 4 lockdown laws.

The judiciary has issued a list of offences under level 4 of the lockdown.

This includes a R500 fine if you fail to adhere to the curfew of staying at home between 8pm and 5am

Joggers, cyclist and dog walkers will also have to pay R500 for exercising beyond 5 kilometers of their residence and outside the allocated hours.

With various stores allowed to operate, retailers could face up 1R,000 sanction for selling non-essential items.

Penalties can still be issued for convening a gathering, spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 and intentionally exposing another person to the virus.

REGULATIONS IN SOME PROVINCES:

TSHWANE: https://www.judiciary.org.za/images/Determinations/GautengProvince/DeterminationofAdmissionofGuiltFinesinRespectofOffencesCommittedinTermsoftheDisasterManagementActRegulations2020.pdf

KZN: https://www.judiciary.org.za/images/Determinations/Kwazulu-NatalProvince/DeterminationofAdmissionofGuiltFinesinRespectofOffencesCommittedinTermsofRegulationsPromulgatedUndertheDisasterManagementAct2002Publishedin_GovernmentGazzette43258Dated29April2020.pdf

NORTH WEST: https://www.judiciary.org.za/images/Determinations/NorthWestProvince/DeterminationinTermsofSection575oftheCriminalProcedureActNo51of1977ofAmountsofAdmissionofGuiltPayableforOffencesinTermsoftheDisasterManagementAct2002andRegulationsasAmendedDuringAlertLevel4.pdf

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)