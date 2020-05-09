Economists warn people to brace for salary cuts across the board
Researcher at the Institute for Economic Justice, Busi Sibeko, says there should then be better alignment between economic growth and employment.
CAPE TOWN - With many companies now issuing retrenchment notices economists are warning salary cuts across the board are also on the horizon for South Africa's workforce post COVID-19.
Yesterday, a panel of experts discussed the winners and losers in the pandemic, and what's to come after government's stimulus is package.
President Cyril Ramaphosa last month announced R500 billion in relief to keep the country's economy afloat during the war against the global pandemic.
Wits University's Professor Michael Sachs says while new sectors can emerge, there are vast swathes of formal sector employment that will not exist by January.
“I think in the first instance we are going to be dealing with a much poorer society so the adjustment for that means lower wages for all South Africans.”
Researcher at the Institute for Economic Justice, Busi Sibeko, says there should then be better alignment between economic growth and employment.
“We need to target spending and we need to undo the harm caused by austerity.”
Economist Duma Gqubule, stresses the importance of navigating the current economy to the one envisaged after COVID-19.
“The current form of stabilisation could be anything from 12 to 30 marks. We need to get the current situation right.”
Gqubule says the Unemployment Insurance Fund should also be repurposed to provide proper income replacement.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Business
-
Numsa, Sacca feel vindicated after court declares retrenchments at SAA unfair
-
Denel fails to pay pension contribution, taxes
-
Rand gains on improved risk demand, markets end stronger
-
Court orders halt to SAA retrenchment process
-
4 CT Woolies stores shut after staff members test positive for COVID-19
-
Rand gains as easing U.S-China tension boost risk demand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.