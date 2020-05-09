Another record jump in COVID-19 fatalities, infections also on the rise
The health ministry has also announced 663 additional cases, taking the number of infections to 8, 895.
JOHANNESBURG - Seventeen More people have succumbed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Africa, taking the national death toll to 171.
This is the highest single day jump in fatalities since the outbreak began in the country.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is expected to visit the Western Cape which remains the epicentre of the pandemic, now accounting for just over 50% of the virus.
The health ministry has also announced 663 additional cases, taking the number of infections to 8, 895.
According to John's Hopkins University, 3.9 million people have now contracted the virus across the globe with 274,000 known fatalities.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
Politicians urged to use Denis Goldberg's legacy as example of leadership
-
One of world's oldest men marks 116th birthday in SA
-
Sisulu praises progress made to house Wilgespruit families
-
Numsa, Sacca feel vindicated after court declares retrenchments at SAA unfair
-
Denel fails to pay pension contribution, taxes
-
Gauteng woman facing crimen injuria charge for K-word slurs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.