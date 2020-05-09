Another record jump in COVID-19 fatalities, infections also on the rise

The health ministry has also announced 663 additional cases, taking the number of infections to 8, 895.

JOHANNESBURG - Seventeen More people have succumbed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Africa, taking the national death toll to 171.

This is the highest single day jump in fatalities since the outbreak began in the country.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is expected to visit the Western Cape which remains the epicentre of the pandemic, now accounting for just over 50% of the virus.

According to John's Hopkins University, 3.9 million people have now contracted the virus across the globe with 274,000 known fatalities.

