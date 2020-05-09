2 killed, several injured in horror N2 crash
Paramedics said the trucks caught alight and trapped the drivers inside who subsequently burnt to death.
JOHANNESBURG – Two people died on Saturday and several others were injured after a fuel tanker and another truck collided and burst into flames on the N2 near the Mtunzini Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Reports from the scene indicate that two trucks, one being a tanker transporting a flammable liquid, collided, resulting in both trucks overturning, blocking the N2 completely. The trucks had caught alight and were completely destroyed,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst in a statement.
The N2 remained closed with authorities working to remove the wreckage from the road.
Fatal truck crash N2 Mtunzini. pic.twitter.com/eAGoCJI2Zf— Netcare 911 (@Netcare911_sa) May 9, 2020
KZN: Fatal truck crash N2 Mtunzini. pic.twitter.com/2PPWj54JEC— Netcare 911 (@Netcare911_sa) May 9, 2020
