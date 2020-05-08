You can now move house under level 4 lockdown, strict conditions apply

These changes were published in the government gazette late on Thursday night by Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has now relaxed the rules to allow people to move house under level 4 of the lockdown but there are strict conditions attached.

Up until Thursday, only deeds offices were allowed to operate but a few changes have been made, which come with strict terms.

If you bought a house before or during the lockdown and the transfer was already facilitated, you will be allowed to move along with your furniture or other goods.

The same applies to those who finalised lease agreements during the stipulated periods and the relocations are allowed within and across provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries.

A permit will be required to undertake the movements and this can be obtained from a police station.

You will also be required to produce proof in the form of a lease agreement or transfer documents showing change of ownership.

The movements to new residences can only be done once off and are permitted until 7 June.