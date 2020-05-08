Will Gordhan, SAA business rescue practitioners save the airline?

Minister Pravin Gordhan seems to be heading for a showdown with business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordan and SAA business rescue practitioners are expected to meet on Friday over the future of the embattled airline.

It’s also expected to be the last day that SAA conducts any operations including the repatriation of South Africans and foreign nationals from COVID-19 hit countries.

But government has made it clear it doesn't agree with the practitioners' plans to liquidate the company.

Gordhan seems to be heading for a showdown with business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana.

To be decided is the way forward for the broke airline.

The practitioners had announced that all operations would be halted on Friday because there's no money to continue.

However, Gordhan told Parliament he didn't agree.

“At the moment, it will not serve the business rescue process and that is also a matter of contention between the shareholders and the business rescue practitioners.”

The practitioners have made it clear that if government didn't support their plans, they would go to court to force the airline into liquidation.