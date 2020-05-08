WC health dept aims to set up more field hospitals

Head of the provincial Department of Health Dr Keith Cloete said additional COVID-19 testing and triage centres would also be set up across the province ahead of the anticipated rise in the number of cases.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Health insists it's bolstering its resources as COVID-19 infections mount.

In addition to the Cape Town International Convention Centre being turning into a COVID-19 treatment facility, the provincial government's wants to set up three more such field hospitals in the city and one in the Cape Winelands District.

Two Western Cape healthcare workers have died as a result of COVID-19.

They were among doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who've tested positive in the Western Cape to date.

Head of the provincial Department of Health Dr Keith Cloete said besides ensuring health workers have the necessary PPEs to do their job, they would also be assessing their mental state ahead of the peak.

“In the next two weeks, we're going to be reaching out to our staff and talking to them. Talk them through the fears, work with them, meet them halfway so that they feel listened to, they feel heard and they feel supported because they're going to be the most important part of what's coming our way.”

Cloete said additional COVID-19 testing and triage centres would also be set up across the province ahead of the anticipated rise in the number of cases.

“At the Red Cross Children's Hospital, at False Bay, at Helderberg, at Worcester, in Groote Schuur, Mowbray Maternity and the latest addition is Ceres Hospital, on the back of what has happened in Witzenberg..."

In the less than a month, the number of coronavirus infections in the Witzenberg area has risen to 148.