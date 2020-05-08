Watch out for cyber criminals during COVID-19 pandemic, experts warn
Experts noticed that some cyber criminals are requesting assistance for medical treatment even asking for funds to buy masks and protective gear.
JOHANNESBURG - Cyber experts are warning that criminals are exploiting the genuine hunger for news and information around COVID-19 to defraud consumers.
The experts on Thursday said they had noticed a sharp increase in different cybercrimes in South Africa.
They are urging consumers to be extra vigilant when receiving any suspicious SMSes and emails as criminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’ve noticed that some cyber criminals are requesting assistance for medical treatment, even asking for funds to buy masks and protective gear.
Cyber expert Lerato Mbopane says companies are also being targeted where criminals gain access to emails.
“What they do is create a sense of panic, urging clients to make payments or give banking details or to deliver stock at new addresses.”
Experts have also urged those lonely and looking for romance online to never give any personal information or make payments to people they have never met.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
Gauteng health dept ramps up efforts against COVID-19 spread ahead of winter
-
WC health dept aims to set up more field hospitals
-
Business for SA sees no reason to prolong lockdown
-
46% of those seeking help are financially stressed during lockdown: Sadag
-
Over 17,000 people arrested in WC since start of COVID-19 lockdown
-
Mantashe: Govt open for proposals on plan to procure nuclear power
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.