WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa pays tribute to Denis Goldberg at memorial service

President Cyril Ramaphosa is among the speakers honouring the struggle icon’s life and contribution to the country’s liberation.

FILE: Anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg (R), poses with the certificate of his award of the Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in London on 7 January 2016. Picture: AFP
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service for the late anti-apartheid activist and struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg has started with a musical tribute by Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

World leaders have paid tribute to the life and legacy of the freedom fighter who died of cancer last week.

The 87-year-old was one of the only two surviving Rivonia Treason trialists.

Goldberg’s memorial service is being held online in order to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and only a small number of people will be in attendance.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is among the speakers who will honour the struggle icon’s life and contribution to the country’s liberation.

After the lockdown, the African National Congress said it planned to organise a full national memorial service, which would allow a larger number of people to pay tribute to the fallen hero.

WATCH: Denis Goldberg memorial service

Timeline

